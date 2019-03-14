FutureFuel (FF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 15th.

FF stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $772.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.75.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

