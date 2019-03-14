FY2018 EPS Estimates for Bridgepoint Education Inc (BPI) Cut by Analyst

Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bridgepoint Education in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Bridgepoint Education’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Bridgepoint Education alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgepoint Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut Bridgepoint Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bridgepoint Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BPI opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $190.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.22. Bridgepoint Education has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $13.63.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $94.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. Bridgepoint Education had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 2.32%.

In other Bridgepoint Education news, Director Robert D. Hartman sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,442.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,452.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 416,731 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bridgepoint Education by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 396,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bridgepoint Education by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 287,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bridgepoint Education by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 201,183 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bridgepoint Education by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 555,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 193,535 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.