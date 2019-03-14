FY2019 EPS Estimates for Zagg Inc Increased by Analyst (ZAGG)

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Zagg in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. Zagg had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 6.00%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZAGG. ValuEngine raised Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of ZAGG stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52. Zagg has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Zagg by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zagg by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zagg in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zagg in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zagg in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

