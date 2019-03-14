Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.42.

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $9.49.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard E. Uihlein bought 51,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $250,805.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,538,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,467.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert F. Amelio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,432,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 225,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 225,822 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 718,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 29,645 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 674,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 76,489 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 604,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease, skin disease, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

