Gaming Partners International (GPIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.45

Gaming Partners International Corp. (NASDAQ:GPIC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gaming Partners International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Get Gaming Partners International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming Partners International in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming Partners International in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in Gaming Partners International by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming Partners International in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Gaming Partners International by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/gaming-partners-international-gpic-hits-new-1-year-high-at-13-45.html.

Gaming Partners International Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPIC)

Gaming Partners International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies casino table game equipment in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa. It offers American-style casino currency, such as injection-molded currency, thermo-compression molded currency, laser cut-thermo-compression currency, and sublimation currency; European-style casino currency, including plaques and jetons; radio frequency identification (RFID) currency, readers, and antennas for use in cages, gaming tables, and chip vaults; and RFID solutions to authenticate and track casino currency, as well as provides related hardware support and maintenance services.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.