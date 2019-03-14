Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $721.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report $721.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $726.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $717.16 million. Garmin posted sales of $710.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Garmin had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $932.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.95 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,156. Garmin has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $85.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $125,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $221,025.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,883 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Garmin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

