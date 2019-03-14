GCA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)

GCA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000. Daqo New Energy comprises approximately 4.3% of GCA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GCA Investment Management LLC owned 1.13% of Daqo New Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.66. 4,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. Daqo New Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $371.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.07. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

