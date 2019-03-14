Gem Diamonds (GEMD) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GEMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 126.67 ($1.66).

GEMD opened at GBX 90.90 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a market cap of $125.04 million and a PE ratio of 3.99.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

