General Electric (GE) Position Lowered by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,012,881 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 48,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 24.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.
General Electric stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.
In related news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Argus raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Morningstar set a $13.70 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
