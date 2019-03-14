General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.72. General Mills posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 target price on General Mills and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $47.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.02%.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $347,396.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,315.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,715,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,725,000 after purchasing an additional 477,759 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 91,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,406,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

