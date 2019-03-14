General Motors (GM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,973 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,817 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $21,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL grew its stake in General Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 20,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $38.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.97.

In other General Motors news, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $339,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Batey sold 70,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $2,697,511.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,731.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/general-motors-gm-shares-sold-by-stifel-financial-corp.html.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.