Genesco (GCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.15), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Genesco updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.35-3.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.35-3.75 EPS.

NYSE GCO opened at $46.51 on Thursday. Genesco has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $916.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,611. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Dennis sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $536,453.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,320,557.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,880 shares of company stock valued at $807,953 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Genesco during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Genesco during the third quarter worth $224,000.

Genesco declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

