Genuine Parts (GPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will report sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.76 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $4.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $19.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $19.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.02 billion to $20.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,954,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,486,465,000 after purchasing an additional 191,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,395,802,000 after acquiring an additional 299,754 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4,397.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,979,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $594,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,434,000 after purchasing an additional 163,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,732,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,389,000 after purchasing an additional 83,030 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $106.79 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

