George Weston Limited (WN) Insider W. Galen Weston Sells 2,489 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) insider W. Galen Weston sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.97, for a total value of C$228,914.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$303,594.95.

Shares of TSE WN traded down C$1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$91.77. 178,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. George Weston Limited has a one year low of C$86.72 and a one year high of C$111.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WN. CIBC upped their price objective on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$112.00 price objective on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on George Weston from C$113.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company's Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, flatbreads, rye bread, tortillas, doughnuts, cakes, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience stores, food service distributors, and outlets.

