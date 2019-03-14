Gerard J. Michel Sells 10,000 Shares of Vericel Corp (VCEL) Stock

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,424.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $19.81 on Thursday. Vericel Corp has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.69 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Corp will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,131.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 85,503 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 26.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 472.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 357,014 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 336.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 58,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 10.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 68,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.92 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

