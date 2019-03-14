GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Down 14% Over Last Week

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 14th. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Crex24. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $15,637.00 and $350.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,022,640 coins and its circulating supply is 1,022,330 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

