Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 3,232 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 172.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 584.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRAH. BidaskClub lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Shares of PRAH opened at $103.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $121.98.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 3,232 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/gideon-capital-advisors-inc-buys-3232-shares-of-pra-health-sciences-inc-prah.html.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.