Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,000 Progressive Corp (PGR)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Progressive by 4,886.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,709,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515,013 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Progressive by 493.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,228,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,533,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,950,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,705 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,511,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,800 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,334,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $182,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $350,694.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,370 shares in the company, valued at $10,457,735.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $72.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.78. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Progressive from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. B. Riley upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/gideon-capital-advisors-inc-buys-shares-of-6000-progressive-corp-pgr.html.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.