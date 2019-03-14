Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $364,000 in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Stock

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.22.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 15,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $5,092,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,937.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Markley, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.09, for a total transaction of $350,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $19,544,909. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $348.13 on Thursday. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $250.10 and a 52-week high of $353.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

