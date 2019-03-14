Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Michael Lane sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total transaction of $155,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,499.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $208,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,378,892. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $209.89 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.11 and a 12 month high of $256.22. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,501.97%. The business had revenue of $549.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

