Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power INC

Mairs & Power INC lessened its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,725 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power INC owned approximately 0.35% of Glacier Bancorp worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.02 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 30.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/glacier-bancorp-inc-gbci-shares-sold-by-mairs-power-inc.html.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.