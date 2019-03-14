GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,030 ($26.53) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra set a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,518.15 ($19.84).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,506.40 ($19.68) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.53).

In other news, insider Jesse Goodman acquired 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,964 ($25.66) per share, for a total transaction of £16,595.80 ($21,685.35). Also, insider Victoria Whyte acquired 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,547 ($20.21) per share, with a total value of £46,719.40 ($61,047.17). Insiders bought 3,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,144 in the last quarter.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

