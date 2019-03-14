GoByte (GBX) Price Up 5.8% This Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. GoByte has a total market cap of $625,329.00 and approximately $10,599.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00004376 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000355 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00001609 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 4,466,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,736 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

