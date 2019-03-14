Gold Fields (GFI) Shares Gap Down to $4.00

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.00. Gold Fields shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 3288253 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on Gold Fields and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29 and a beta of -1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0141 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 41.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

