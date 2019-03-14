Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Golden Ocean Group Limited is a shipping company which engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. It operates primarily in the Capesize and Panamax market. Golden Ocean Group Limited, formerly known as Knightsbridge Shipping Limited, is based in HAMILTON, Bermuda. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $131.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.10 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 12.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 465.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,535,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,945 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,065,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 534,636 shares during the period. CarVal Investors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 561,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 378,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

