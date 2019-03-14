Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) Shares Sold by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,230.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $56.45 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $59.45.

