Goldman Sachs Group Increases Diageo (DGE) Price Target to GBX 3,500

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 3,280 ($42.86) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report report published on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DGE. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,026 ($39.54).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,052 ($39.88) on Monday. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,186.50 ($28.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,735.50 ($35.74).

Diageo (LON:DGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported GBX 77 ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 70.80 ($0.93) by GBX 6.20 ($0.08).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,009 ($39.32) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.75 ($10,812.43). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 47,904 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,961 ($51.76), for a total transaction of £1,897,477.44 ($2,479,390.36). Insiders have acquired 38,151 shares of company stock worth $109,602,769 over the last ninety days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

