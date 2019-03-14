Goldstrike Resources (GSR) Shares Down 20%

Goldstrike Resources Ltd (CVE:GSR)’s share price traded down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 611,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the average session volume of 134,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $9.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1.45.

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's principal properties include the Plateau North and Plateau South areas covering approximately 3,167 claims in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as AccelRate Power Systems Inc and changed its name to Goldstrike Resources Ltd.

