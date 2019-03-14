Graco Inc. (GGG) Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Graco worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $109,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,291.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $210,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,871.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,038 shares of company stock worth $9,646,069 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GGG opened at $48.24 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Graco had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The firm had revenue of $406.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on GGG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/graco-inc-ggg-holdings-lifted-by-natixis-advisors-l-p.html.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.