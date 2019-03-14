Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Celgene by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,014,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,095,000 after acquiring an additional 80,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene alerts:

NASDAQ:CELG opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.69. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $95.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 114.66% and a net margin of 26.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celgene news, Director Ernest Mario acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $2,048,347.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CELG. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in Celgene Co. (CELG)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/granite-investment-partners-llc-has-303000-holdings-in-celgene-co-celg.html.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.