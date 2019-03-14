Granite Investment Partners LLC Invests $541,000 in LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) Stock

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

NASDAQ RAMP opened at $59.71 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $60.83.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $80.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.86 million.

In other news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 14,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $872,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 106,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $5,615,895.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,882.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

