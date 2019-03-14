Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 26,760 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,760 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIND. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at about $2,615,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,502,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 132,902 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 17.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 122,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,694.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 51.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $713.58 million, a P/E ratio of 64.63 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 26,760 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/granite-investment-partners-llc-sells-26760-shares-of-lindblad-expeditions-holdings-inc-lind.html.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.