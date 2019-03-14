Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) Major Shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc Sells 35,800 Shares

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 35,800 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $291,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mast Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 37,500 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $308,625.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 61,400 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $515,760.00.

On Thursday, February 21st, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 38,900 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $324,037.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 40,400 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $334,512.00.

On Tuesday, February 12th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 20,300 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $165,445.00.

On Thursday, February 7th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 39,800 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $322,778.00.

On Monday, February 4th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 39,200 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $313,992.00.

On Wednesday, January 30th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 31,850 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $254,800.00.

On Friday, January 25th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 32,699 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $259,957.05.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 14,425 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $114,678.75.

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. Great Elm Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $87.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Great Elm Capital by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 293,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 119,894 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) Major Shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc Sells 35,800 Shares” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/great-elm-capital-corp-gecc-major-shareholder-mast-capital-management-llc-sells-35800-shares.html.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.