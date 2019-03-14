Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 1,924 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald E. Brandt sold 30,001 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $2,785,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,878.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,000 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,472 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.55.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $95.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $73.41 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.19.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $756.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

