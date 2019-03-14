Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $8.60 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. BidaskClub cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.48 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $85.04 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.28%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

