Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $9.12 Million Position in Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global Payments by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Global Payments by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Global Payments by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Global Payments from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $134.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In related news, insider Cameron M. Bready sold 34,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $4,505,669.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,191,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $332,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,023,257.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,353 shares of company stock worth $27,281,561. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

