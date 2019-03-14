Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,908 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 570.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $105.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $91.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $98.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.77%.

In related news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 47,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,599,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,654,176.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $400,996.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,070.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

