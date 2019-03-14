Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,512 Shares of Workday Inc (WDAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Workday by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2.9% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Workday by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 11,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,050,413.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 304,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $50,010,533.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 963,820 shares of company stock valued at $167,287,222 in the last ninety days. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDAY opened at $186.16 on Thursday. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $117.24 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.59 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $106.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

