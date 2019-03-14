Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) Director Harry Brandler Buys 6,021 Shares of Stock

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Harry Brandler bought 6,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $55,453.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Harry Brandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Harry Brandler purchased 14,176 shares of Green Brick Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $130,419.20.

NASDAQ GRBK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.96. 5,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,095. Green Brick Partners Inc has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $463.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.94 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 114.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, single family, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

