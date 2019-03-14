Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $331.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report $331.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $344.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $322.31 million. Green Dot reported sales of $315.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $237.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.80 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 11.39%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDOT. Barclays began coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

NYSE:GDOT traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,230. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.76. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $56.23 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

In other news, COO Kuan Archer sold 22,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,742,080.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,124.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 11,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $691,814.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,856,252 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 179,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 68,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $46,340,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 611,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,643,000 after acquiring an additional 49,028 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $859,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

