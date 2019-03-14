Green Plains Inc (GPRE) is GCA Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

GCA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,730 shares during the quarter. Green Plains comprises about 7.4% of GCA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. GCA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000.

Get Green Plains alerts:

In other Green Plains news, EVP Anthony R. Vojslavek sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $30,333.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Briggs sold 44,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $593,818.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,439. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Green Plains stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Green Plains Inc has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $648.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.89). Green Plains had a net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Green Plains from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/green-plains-inc-gpre-is-gca-investment-management-llcs-largest-position.html.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

See Also: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.