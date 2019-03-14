Greenspace Brands (JTR) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Greenspace Brands Inc (CVE:JTR) were down 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 257,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 293,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on JTR shares. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Greenspace Brands from C$1.85 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Greenspace Brands and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th.
The company has a market cap of $15.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.60.
About Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR)
GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada. It provides beef and pork products under Life Choices brand; grass fed dairy, such as milk, yogurt, butter, and kefir under the Rolling Meadow brand; Kiwi Pure, a grass-fed butter; snacks under the Central Roast brand; and organic juices and drinks under the Kiju brand.
