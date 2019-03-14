Gritstone Oncology Inc (GRTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRTS stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,554. Gritstone Oncology has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $32.90.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

