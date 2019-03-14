GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in Consol Energy Inc (CEIX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,450 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Consol Energy worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 25.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Consol Energy stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. Consol Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $991.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.65. Consol Energy had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Consol Energy’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Consol Energy Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James J. Mccaffrey sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $66,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $50.00 target price on shares of Consol Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Consol Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

