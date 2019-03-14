GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $518,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.08.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $143,495.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $69.31 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.54 and a one year high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $518,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/gsa-capital-partners-llp-has-518000-stake-in-cheniere-energy-inc-lng.html.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.