GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $554,000 in Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY) Stock

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.29% of Rocky Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 806.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 202.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 56,473 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 25.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rocky Brands in the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 172.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Byron Wortham sold 1,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $70,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $59,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,653.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $415,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $27.75 on Thursday. Rocky Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

RCKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

