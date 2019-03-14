GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 17,372 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 270.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 149,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 91,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $127.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.41%.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Citigroup set a $28.00 target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/gsa-capital-partners-llp-purchases-17372-shares-of-ruths-hospitality-group-inc-ruth.html.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.