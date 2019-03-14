Guardant Health (GH) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $69.05, but opened at $74.00. Guardant Health shares last traded at $94.45, with a volume of 3702254 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.57 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,096,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA.

