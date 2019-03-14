H & R Block Inc (HRB) Holdings Trimmed by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in H & R Block in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block in the third quarter worth about $122,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut H & R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on H & R Block from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of H & R Block stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.10. H & R Block Inc has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.48 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 829.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.56%.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

