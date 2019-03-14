Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $593.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) to announce $593.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $586.00 million and the highest is $599.80 million. Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $632.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $584.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $19,375,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,436.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D bought 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $38,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,590.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,978,829 shares of company stock worth $101,772,309. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,010,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 600,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 123,954 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAIN stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.04. 1,567,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,608. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

